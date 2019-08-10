Share:

MULTAN-Speakers at an Independence Day seminar declared on Friday that Pakistan could not leave Kashmiris at the mercy of India and all-out efforts would be made to end India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The seminar was organised by the district administration in connection with week-long Independence Day celebrations here at Multan Tea House.

Speaking on the occasion, focal person for Independence Day celebrations Sabeen Gull said that all minorities enjoyed full freedom in Pakistan to exercise their religious practices. She said that all residents of Pakistan including Muslims and minorities stands on the same page for the progress and prosperity of the country in light of two nation theory.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan said that on 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan, the nation sends out the message of peace to the world but it should not be misconstrued as our weakness.

“In their just struggle for independence, we stand by our Kashmiri brethren,” he declared. He said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to remind the world of forgotten UN resolutions. He warned that if Pakistan is pushed to war, the entire world would face its consequences.

MPA Saleem Akhtar Labar said that the motive behind holding this seminar is to tell the world that the followers of all faiths living in Pakistan are united. He added that peace is top priority and we have to disseminate this message to our coming generations.

Parliamentary secretary Mohendarpal Singh said that Pakistan is going to become a true reflection of Madinah like state whose major characteristics were justice and peace. He declared that all minorities stands by the government and the Armed Forces.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Hamza Salik said that Multan is the city of saints who sent out the message of love and peace. He added that the time had come to implement the vision of Quaid and Allama.

Zahid Hussain Gardezi said that brave nations used to face tough situations bravely. He added that we were a brave nation.

Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Ali Raza Gardezi and others said that all minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan in light of vision of the Quaid-e-Azam. The stressed the need for training the future generations to develop tolerance and treat minorities well.

DISTRICT ADMIN TO HOLD

FUNCTIONS ON I-DAY

Meanwhile, the district administration has planned two major functions for the Independence Day. The central function will be held at the Deputy Commissioner office which will be attended by the Commissioner, RPO, CPO and leading personalities from all walks of life.

The flag hoisting ceremony will be held at 8:00 am. The second major function - Family Gala - will be held at Multan Arts Council at 10:00 am. Different activities like tableaus, national songs and singing competition will be held during the function. Sources said that the participants will be given different gifts like mobile phones through lucky draw.

Sources added that security and traffic plans are being finalised for the Independence Day functions. The district administration will also arrange distribution of sweets at Nishtar, Children Complex, Fatima Jinnah, Civil and Shahbaz Sharif General hospitals besides all jails of Multan.

All knackered water

filtration plants to be

made functional: DC

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak declared on Friday all non-functional water filtration plants of Multan would be restored while action would be taken under Environmental Act against those releasing waste of poultry farms into canals.

Addressing an open court in Basti Malook, the DC declared that half of the funds allocated for the MNA and MPAs of Basti Malook area would be spent on installation of water filtration plants in the area due to brackish sub-soil water.

“It will help resolve the drinking water issue,” he added. He further announced that small projects of Basti Malook would be accomplished with District Council funds and mega projects with provincial government’s funds.

He said that a big operation against encroachments on Basti Malook main road would be launched soon and entire land under illegal occupation would be retrieved.

He took serious notice of complaints of drug paddling in the area and directed the SHO Basti Malook to take immediate action against persons involved in drugs business.

He said that he would draw the attention of RPO and CPO towards increase in robberies in the area.