Share:

Pakistan is observing the second death anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau , a German doctor and nun, who dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in the country.

Dr Pfau, who was hailed as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan, passed away on August 10, 2017 at a hospital in Karachi. She was 87.

In his message on her second death anniversary, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Dr. Ruth Pfau served the ailing humanity without any discrimination, reported Radio Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tribute to the services rendered by late Dr. Ruth Pfau for the elimination of Leprosy and Tuberculosis from the country.

He said that Dr. Ruth Pfau set high examples of public service by continuously looking after the patients and the credit of eliminating Leprosy from Pakistan goes to her.

He said that Dr. Ruth Pfau is a glowing example for everyone and her services will always be remembered.

A symbol of selfness Dr. Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau was a German nun who dedicated her life to eradicating Leprosy in Pakistan and has been called Pakistan’s 'Mother Teresa'.

Dr Ruth travelled to all areas of Pakistan and noticed that there were no medical treatment and hospitals for patients suffering from Leprosy.

She collected funds, and with donation from Germany and Pakistan and in 1968 she managed to convince the Government of Pakistan to start a National Leprosy Control Program in corporation with the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center (MALC) and set up clinics all over the country.

In 1988, Dr Ruth was awarded Pakistani Citizenship. In 1989, she visited Afghanistan and worked for patients suffering from leprosy.

Due to her tireless effort and great courage Pakistan was declared Leprosy free by the World Health Organization in 1996. MALC today has 157 leprosy control centers and more than eight hundred staff.Dr Ruth wrote four books in German about her contribution in Pakistan. In 1987 in her book ‘To Light a Candle’, and in another book she expressed her intention of never retiring.

Dr Ruth received various honor awards for her courage. In 1969, she received Order of Merit, Nishan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, in 1979 Hilal-e-Imtiaz, 1989 Hilal-i-Pakistan, in 2002 Ramon Magsaysay Award, in 2003 the Jinnah award, in 2004 Doctor of Science Honoris Causa Aga Khan University, Karachi, in 2005 Marion Doenhoff Prize, and in 2015 German Staufer Medal.

Dr. Ruth passed away in hospital in Karachi on 10 August.

The nation lost a real gem, the hard working doctor who felt pain for the people of the country which adopted her. Her death has been consoled across the nation, and the government notified that she would be given a state funeral and the national flag would fly at half-mast on 18 August 2017.