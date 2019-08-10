Share:

Dubai (PR) Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) has launched its latest full HD Integrated camera, the AW-HE42, boasting a wide range of interfaces including 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP/Gen lock. This new, integrated camera offers significant improvements in lensing, stabilisation and interfacing to prior Panasonic models in this class. The AW-HE42, in both black and white versions, is now available in the Middle East & Africa regions. The AW-HE42 is designed to produce high-quality video and offers precise control and movement, ideal for highly demanding remote productions, and for complex IMAG applications.