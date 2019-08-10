Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Cabinet Friday gave nod of approval to Pakistan Cricket Board’s new domestic cricket structure, which was presented by the board to PM for final approval after Inter Provincial Coordination Ministry approved the proposed changes in the domestic structure.

According to sources, PCB had presented new constitution to IPC Ministry in June, which after getting approval was sent to federal cabinet for final approval.

The federal cabinet approved amendments in PCB constitution, according to new changes, departments are no more part of country’s premier tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Instead of departmental teams, 6 regional teams will participate in this year’s Quaid Trophy.

According to new changes 6 teams include two teams from South and North Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and a team from Northern region, which include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit/Baltistan and AJK. This year’s premier tournament will be played according to new constitution.