Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and apprised him of the current situation in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned and rejected the announcement made by the Government of India and underlined that they are in violation of UNSC Resolution.

He stressed that IOK is an internationally recognised disputed territory and no unilateral step by Indian Government can change the disputed status as maintained in the UNSC Resolution.

He stressed that international community must play its role to stop India from this irresponsible and unilateral action to maintain peace and stability of the region.

King of Bahrain said his government is closely monitoring the developments in Indian occupied Kashmir with deep concern and hopes that all issues would be resolved through dialogue.