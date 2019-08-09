Share:

Rawalpindi-A proclaimed offender was killed in an alleged encounter with the Sadiqabad police early Friday.

According to sources, the culprit identified as Hammad Satti alias Maddi, a resident of Ghauri Town, was allegedly involved in an attack on a police party that injured a cop in the limits of Police Station Sadiqabad. They added the culprit was also wanted by police in case Number 922/19 dated 7/8/19 registered with Police Station Sadiqabad under sections 353/324 and 7 Anti Terrorism Act.

They informed a police party headed by ASP New Town Circle carried out a raid on a hideout at Tirkhian Village, Dakhli Aliot where the four culprits were taking refuge. On seeing police party, the culprits opened indiscriminate firing, sources said. The police force also retaliated and killed Hammad Satti aka Maddi. However, the other culprits managed to flee from the scene, they said. Body of Maddi was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy, they added. Meanwhile a police spokesman told media an encounter took place between robbers and police in Kahuta when Police tried to stop suspects riding on motorcycle who opened firing at police.

He said a robber was killed by police in exchange of fire. He said the three accomplices of robber managed to escape from the scene. He said the robber killed by police was involved in injuring a cop Usama Haider in an attack on police party. Efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing robbers, the spokesman said.