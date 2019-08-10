Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies personnel arrested 48 outlaws including proclaimed offenders, gang war criminals and recovered arms, drugs and looted valuables during separate actions in the metropolis. According to details, the Police and Sindh Rangers conducted operations against criminals in Lyari, Baghdadi, Kalakot Napier, Risala, Eidgah and other areas of Karachi.

During separate actions, the LEAs personnel arrested 48 outlaws including POs, gang war criminals and drug pushers besides recovering weapons, ammunition, drugs and other valuables from their possession. The recovered arms, drugs and other valuables were confiscated and the detainees were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police station.