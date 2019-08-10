Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday said that Bilawal Zardari should remember that the probe against Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case was initiated in the government of Pakistan People’s Party.

Addressing a press conference on Sindh Assembly premises, flanked by PTI Sindh information secretary Jamal Siddiqui and other leaders, Sheikh said if Bilawal had gotten political training from Benazir Bhutto, he would not have uttered indecent remarks in national assembly the other day. He said the choice of words of Bilawal showed that he was trained by no other but Asif Ali Zardari.

The PTI Sindh chief said Maryam Nawaz was shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills from 1995. He said now it was proved that Bilawal himself was the head of a fake-accounts company. He said Bilawal was now afraid of going to jail in this case. Sheikh said if he was worried about of putting women in jails, why so many women were in prisons of Sindh today.

These women should also be released as there were also mothers and sisters. He said where Bilawal was when female teachers and nurses of Sindh were being dragged on streets when they were protesting for their rights. The leader said that a DSP used foil language against a PTI MPA Raja Azhar but no action was taken against him.

Speaking on the disastrous situation in the province after rain, Sheikh said rains have again hit Sindh. “During the previous rains there was no preparedness found on the part of Sindh government and this time the situation is same too. The Local Government minister of Saeed Ghani was washed way in relatively lighter rains, and now it is feared that the chair of Sindh chief minister would go in the present heavy rains,” he added.

He was of the view that Zardari could bring a no confidence motion against the senate chairman but also should think that many PPP Sindh MPAs were about to go. He said whole budget of Sindh was deposited in fake bank accounts and nothing was spent on the welfare of poor masses.