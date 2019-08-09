Share:

Capital maintains ideal ambient air quality

ISLAMABAD- The federal capital embracing the healthy vibes during monsoon season has maintained ideal ambient air quality with consistent declined pollutants ratio. The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has plummet the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m³) which is recorded 26.77 mg/m³. The 24 hours average recorded ratio of other environmental pollutants has been recorded below permissible limits with a healthy and ideal ambient quality in the federal capital.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA), the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 13.02 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m³) and 5.95 mg/m³ respectively which were recorded 10.77 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m³) and 5.02 mg/m³ a day earlier against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m³ and 120mg/m³.

2,000 sanitary workers tasked to keep capital clean on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD - The Sanitation Directorate, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has assigned special duties to 2,000 sanitary workers to carry out three-day cleanliness campaign in the federal capital during Eid-ul-Azha.

Over 100 vehicles would remain present in different sectors of the city for early disposal of offal and other wastes of sacrificial animals on scientific basis and for that purpose more than 70 deep ditches have been dug out at 37 different places, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri informed APP here on Friday.

On the directions of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, all concerned formations including Emergency and Disasters Management, 1122 (Ambulance Service) and Capital Hospital would perform joint coordinated efforts to serve the capital dwellers during Eid holidays, he added.

Besides, two emergency cells have also been established, one at Transport Section, CDA Fire Headquarters while the other one at Sanitation Directorate.

, Sector G-6-1/4 which would be functional round the clock, the Director maintained.

He sought public cooperation for making this operation successful, urging them to not throw offal and other waste material of sacrificial animals in the green areas rather keep it in front of their houses so that sanitation workers could easily pick and dispose off the waste in proper manner.

According to the cleanliness plan, the capital city would be divided into five zones in the supervision of Director Sanitation, while the other staff including officers and privatized sectors would work round-the-clock in three shifts and leaves of the entire sanitation staff have been canceled.

Zone I would comprise sectors F-5, F-6, G-5, G-6, Blue Area, Saidpur Village and Barri Imam. Zone II would consist of Faisal Mosque, sectors E-7, F-7, F-8, G-7 and G-8. Areas in Zone III would be F-10, F-11, Golra, G-9, G-10, G-11 and G-13. While Zone IV would cover sectors H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, and Zone V included areas were Islamabad Highway, Model Village Humak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town and Margallah Town. The residents were asked to register their complaints for collection and disposal of waste at Sanitation Directorate help line 1334.