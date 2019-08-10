Share:

DADU - A rally was taken out here on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The rally was led by Dadu Law College Principal Pir Illahi Bux, senior advocate Shafi Mohammed Memon and attended by other lawyers , college staff besides students.

Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Memon said the purpose of the rally was to show sympathy with the innocent Kashmiris and make global community aware about the annexation of state of Kashmir by India by revoking Article 370 of their constitution.

Carrying banners and placards, inscribed with anti-India slogans, the protestors urged the United Nations to take immediate notice of the current situation. They were also chanting slogans, ‘Long live Pakistan, down with India’.