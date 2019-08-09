Share:

RAWALPINDI-Regional Police Officer Capt (Retd) Ehsan Tufail organised open court for redressal of public complaints on Friday. Scores of complaints appeared before RPO Capt (Retd) Ehsan Tufail and lodged their complaints against police officers and officials. RPO issued on the spot orders to police officers to remove the apprehensions of the public.

According to details, RPO Capt (Retd) Ehsan Tufail held an open court in his office during which Tariq Mehnood of Afshan Colony appeared before him and stated he was shot and injured by accused including Chaudhry Hameed. He said he got registered a case against the accused but he was not appearing before police for inquiry. On this, RPO ordered SP Potohar Town to summon the accused for inquiry and submit report within seven days. A lady namely Naureen, resident of Gujar Khan, submitted an application in which she accused her husband of hurling life threats and attempting to kidnap her children. SP Saddar Circle was ordered by RPO for looking into the matter and submit his report. Another citizen Umair Hussain of Allama Iqbal Colony told RPO that he had given Rs8 million to Rashid Rabbani for business.

He added Rashid had issued him a bank cheque when he demanded back his amount. The bank disowned the cheque due to insufficient balance in the account, he said. RPO asked SP Potohar to take action against the accused. Similarly, many other complaints appeared before the RPO and lodged their complaints on which RPO issued on the spot directions for redressal of problems of complainants.