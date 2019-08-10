Share:

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday in consultation with leader of the house and leader of the opposition in Senate decided to send special delegations abroad for highlighting the latest situation following the Indian government’s changing of the constitutional status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The Senate delegations will apprise the world about the atrocities and human rights violations by the Indian occupied forces, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The delegations would visit USA, Russia, Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), European Union and Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC).

On August 5, India had revoked the special status of IHK through a presidential ordinance, a decision that was also denounced by major political parties of India.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq will head the delegation for OIC. Senators Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj ul Haq and Hafiz Abdul Karim will be the part of the delegation.

Former Chairman Senate Senator Farooq H. Naek would lead the delegation to USA. Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak and Anwar ul Kakar will accompany him during the visit.

MQM Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif will head the three-member delegation to Russia, accompanied by Senators Sassui Palijo and Dr. Shehzad Waseem.

Senators Agha Shahzaib Durrani and Gianchand will be the part of delegation led by ruling PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz to interact with the leadership of the IPU.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed would lead the Senate delegation comprising Senators Walid Iqbal, Hilalur Rehman and Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti to European Union.

The schedule for visits is being prepared, the Senate Secretariat said.