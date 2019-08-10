Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly session Friday was once again adjourned without any major business being done as the Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari put off the session till August 19 when the opposition tried to present resolution against former President Asif Ali Zaradri over his inappropriate remarks against Muhajir community.

Soon after Dua, the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance tried to present resolution against Zardari for his ‘hated’ remarks against those who migrated from India in 1947 but the chair insisted to carry on with the routine business. “First we will take up agenda then any other item,” said Rehana but later she adjourned August 19 at 2pm the house when the opposition members kept protesting to bring in their resolution.

RESOLUTION

Earlier, the PTI lawmakers Shahzad Qureshi, Omar Omari and Dr Imran Ali Shah submitted a resolution in the assembly secretariat against Zardari’s remarks that ‘hurt’ the sentiments of millions of Muhajirs. “The members of this House express their displeasure over the statements made by former President Asif Ali Zardari during the joint session of Parliament about the descendants of those who migrated from India in 1947. The sacrifices of founding fathers of Pakistan are well recorded in history and need no mention or acknowledgement.

Such callous statements from the former symbol of federation, President Asif Ali Zardari have not only hurt the sentiments of the community but also undermined the importance of the joint session; humiliated the Shuhda of Kashmir and created difference among the nation at a time when it was needed the most,” the resolution read.

Separately, talking to media after the sitting, the opposition members came down hard on the former President over his indecent remarks. “We condemn the statement of Zardari that he made against Muhajir community during the joint parliament session,” PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman said.

He also expressed displeasure over the Deputy Speaker for adjourning the house and said that they were going to raise their queries on Excise and Taxation Department but the chair put off the session. He was of the view that a sitting of the assembly causes Rs 5 million to the exchequer but the PPP was using the assembly for its personal gains.

The MQM-P Rashid Khilji said they wanted to condemn Zardari’s remarks inside the assembly but they were not allowed to do so, vowing to bring resolution against the former President in the next sitting scheduled for August 19. “Such statement during the joint session called on Kashmir situation is tantamount to divide the nation,” he added. Khilji said that the Muhajir community had played a major role for creation of Pakistan.

Arif Mustafa Jatoi of GDA also condemned the PPP top leader’s remarks and said Zardari’s family had no role whatsoever for creation of Pakistan