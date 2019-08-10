Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said that effective measures are being taken for introduction of a uniform educational system at all levels.

“In the first phase, school education system is being changed into objective from subjective examination at matric and intermediate levels to help the student develop creative capabilities and produce good leadership quality among them,” the minister revealed while addressing the inauguration of an Academy for preparation of the youth for competitive examinations for the youth of this backward region of South Punjab.

The minister continued that the system would gradually be changed and brought on par international standards.

On the occasion, the Punjab secretary higher education termed the establishment of the academy a milestone for the youth including of the region, saying it would act as catalyst for the student to plan their career.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar said that objective of the academy is to shape the abilities of students according to demands of the day and open the door of civil service on the youth belong to the region, adding that the academy would go a long way in the development in this otherwise backward area.

He informed that the course for the PMS and CSS preparation to be of four months duration and each year two sessions would be conducted to facilitate maximum number of students.

The classes will be held in the evening at Postgraduate College Muzaffargarh and the existing teaching faculty of the college would conduct the sessions.

The CSS officers from Multan and DG Khan divisions will deliver exclusive lectures besides the course fee will be Rs15,000 and a modern library has been maintained in this regard.

In his speech, Academy Principal Prof Khalilur Rehman Farooqui lauded the services of Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar in this regard and said that the initiative would create a new sense of future shaping among the students of the region.

CEO District Education Authority Malik Masood Nadeem, Sheikh Aamir Saleem, Secretary General Punjab Anjuman-e- Tajraan; government officers, elected representatives, journalists and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.