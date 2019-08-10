Share:

HAFIZABAD-Three persons including a minor were electrocuted at different places here in the district on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Tanveer Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad received serious electric shocks in Kharak Bhaaatian area when he touched a tubewell motor in the fields.

In another incident, one Malik Tahseen Ahmad of Sultan Town was electrocuted and died on the spot when he touched overhead high voltages hanging wires on the rooftop of his house.

Another 7-year-old boy in Kot Nakka village died on the spot when he received severe electric shocks while passing near an electric motor in his house in Kot Nakka.

TORRENTIAL RAIN LASHES HAFIZABAD

Meanwhile, Hafizabad and adjoining villages received more than three hours torrential rain, creating multiple problems for citizens as rain water and sewage accumulated in most of local localities mainly due to negligence of civic authorities.

The citizens have protested against the criminal negligence of the authorities for not clearing the open drains and ensuring proper functioning of sewerage system.