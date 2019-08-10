Share:

PESHAWAR - The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has signed a letter of agreement with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority ((SMEDA), Pakistan for the formation of Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In a press release issued on Friday, it was stated that the overall objective of the forum is to facilitate collaboration and partnership between different institutions/organisations and to reflect ways to enhance investment of private sector companies (businesses and financial institutions) into the tribal districts of KP. Forum will comprise of 40 experts on economic development and private sector investment including representatives from the government, the business community, banks and micro-finance institutions, think-tanks, policy makers, academia as well as develop partners.