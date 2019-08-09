Share:

GUJRAT- A ‘go green’ campaign targeting plantation of 2,600 trees by month end - at least 1,000 by August 14 - kick-started celebrations to mark the Independence Day of a better, greener Pakistan here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Friday. The green initiative is being supervised by the varsity’s directorate of Administration & Coordination (A&C).

“I think it is the best contribution to our motherland and we need to take it as our collective national responsibility.

It is a self-perpetuating good deed. Students’ participation in such campaigns will go a long way in achieving the green Pakistan objective,” Vice Chancellor Shabbar Atiq said after planting a tree at the campus.

Dr Shabbar Atiq further said that students can create awareness among the masses about the benefits of planting more trees. He said that plantation and protection of trees is our national responsibility.

UoG deans, directors, HoDs, senior administration officials and other staff were present on the occasion. The participant each planted saplings in the front lawns of Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat.

Director A&C Sheikh Abdul Rashid said: “One thousand saplings would be planted by August 14. Another 1600 would be planted by the month-end to achieve the green Pakistan target.” He appealed to all members of the faculty, administration and students for plentiful participation in and success of the campaign.

Sheikh Rashid spoke about the vital importance of trees for healthy environment. “Global warming, pollution and ozone depletion are the major environmental problems the world is facing today,” he said adding that trees combat climate change and help prevent water pollution.

HoD Maths Dr Ittikhar Ahmed led the prayers for the country’s prosperity and success of the campaign.