Share:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 17 July rejected India’s request to release and return its convicted spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav. It directed Pakistan to make sure an effective review and reconsideration of his sentence.

However, the serving Indian Navy Commander Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, in a counter-intelligence operation from the Balochistan province.

Moreover, on April 10, 2017, a military court had given him a death sentence on conducting terrorist activities in Pakistan. Afterward, India appealed to Jurisdiction of International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 8, 2017, seeking a stay in implementation of execution.

Freshly, The United Nations top Court ICJ in its final adjudication rejected the keys parts of India’s appeal.

Thus, it is really a great victory for Pakistan that Commander Jadhav will remain in Pakistan and will be treated in accordance with the law.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.