LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration with the support of forest department achieved the target of planting around ten thousand saplings in a day under rural urban monsoon plantation campaign.

Volunteers of PM Tiger Force, boy scouts of public sector schools, members of village development committees (VDCs) and civil society and government employees took part in the campaign here on Sunday. They planted saplings on a vast tract of land recently purchased by tehsil municipal administration for the establishment of a cattle market near Lakki city.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling in the premises of the cattle market. Assistant Commissioners Nadir Shahzad Khan, Sajjad Hussain and Aminullah Khan, SDFO Naqeebullah Khan, ADO sports Nisar Muhammad, former district naib nazim Arab Khan, PTI’s district general secretary Shafqatullah Khan, Lakki tehsil president Dr Muhammad Iqbal and scout leaders were also present on the occasion.

The DC thanked the people from all walks of life for taking part in the plantation activity and said his administration with the support of forest department and other stakeholders was determined to plant over sixty thousand saplings in different parts of the district during the current drive.

He said free plants had been provided to the varsity and other educational institutions, line departments and individuals by the forest department.

“The administration will monitor the plantation activities carried out by line departments and will make sure all newly grown plants become healthy trees in future,” he maintained.

He urged the people to grow more and more trees. “Under Prime Minister’s initiative the administration, forest department and other stakeholders will ensure increasing the forest areas and conservation,” he added.

Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai also kicked off plantation drive in Kashu area near Bannu city. He along with KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan, MPA Pakhtoonyar, DC Muhammad Zubair Niazi and DFO Wahdat Zeshan Anwar planted saplings under the monsoon drive.