Share:

JODHPUR - As many as 11 members of Pakistani Hindu migrant family were found dead in Lodta village of Dechu area. However, a person of the family was found alive outside their lodging, an officer said.

Members of the family were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district Sunday morning, police said. "The survivor claimed to have no idea about the incident, which believed to have happened in the night," said SP (Rural) Rahul Barhat.

"We are yet to ascertain the cause of the deaths. But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical," Rahul Barhat said. He further said there was a smell of some chemical in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something. All the family members were from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village.

"There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any evidence of any foul play," the SP said. "But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion."

Preliminary information indicated that there was some dispute in the family over some issue. "Once we interrogate the survivor, we would be in any position to find out that what had led to this incident," he said.