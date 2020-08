Share:

KARACHI - As many as 3,240 police officials and personnel have contracted coronavirus in the Sindh province while performing their duties.

The spokesman said that during the last nine days, 125 police personnel got infected with the virus.

“18 officials and police personnel have succumbed to the virus so far,” he said adding that currently, 990 cops were undergoing treatment while 2232 of the infected personnel had recovered from the infection.