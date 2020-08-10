Share:

Bahawalpur - The main ceremony to mark tree plantation campaign on Tiger Force Day was held in the lawns of Islamia University Bahawalpur Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus.

President PTI South Punjab Noor Khan Bhabha, MPA Samiullah Chaudhry, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, PTI leader Qayyum Azam, Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, Shehla Ehsan, Kainat Raza were present on the occasion.

Azra Sheikh, Rabia Malik, Sameer Amlak, Javed Khan Dawlatzai, Rehan Bin Javed, Inayat Karim, Bahlol Lodhi, Conservator of Forest Saeed Tabassum, DFO Lal Sahanra Rana Muhammad Mushtaq, DFO Extension Shahid Hameed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner City Azman Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Muhammad Dilawar Khan, DGPHA Asif Lodhi, Tigers Force volunteers, government officials and employees, social and political workers also participated in the tree plantation drive.

Earlier, addressing the function, Member Provincial Assembly Samiullah Chaudhry said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will make the country green and prosperous.

“As per directive of the prime minister, the Punjab Chief Minister has set up a South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur. Now, development and prosperity will be the destiny of the youth of South Punjab,” he added. He said Tiger Force volunteers had become vanguard of social work expressing full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan. He appreciated enthusiasm of the Tigers Force volunteers.

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf South Punjab Noor Khan Bhabha also addressed the gathering. He said Imran Khan’s enthusiastic leadership and move showing Kashmir as a part of Pakistan in political map of Pakistan had drawn attention of the United Nations.

“A solid strategy is being adopted and the youth will soon reap benefits of development.”

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that 144,000 saplings were being planted across the division on the occasion of Tiger Force Tree Planting Day which will prove fruitful for future generations. Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial said that varieties of plants were being planted according to local environment. This will have a pleasant effect on the environment. Other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders also spoke on the occasion.