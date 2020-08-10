Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Sunday that 303 more patients of coronavirus were detected when 8,288 samples were tested and 10 patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,272.

In statement here yesterday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said 8288 tests were conducted against which 303 more cases were detected. So far 826258 samples have been tested which diagnosed 123,849 cases, of them 115,741 patients have recovered. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that ten more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2272.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 5836 patients are under treatment, of them 5460 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 370 at different hospitals.

He added that 370 patients are stated to be in critical condition, of them 45 have been shifted to ventilators. The chief minister said that out of 303 new cases, 103 have been detected from six districts of Karachi division.