ISLAMABAD - Eighty-eight projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will widely benefit Pakistan with 2.3 million jobs by 2030, says a report published by Gwadar Pro.

All the projects are going on as per schedule within the agreed framework. Out of total 88, 19 projects have already been completed, 28 are under implementation and 41 projects are in the pipeline. While 28 projects which are under implementation comprise projects like wind power plant, solar power plant, hydro power project and construction of special economic zones.

About 41 pipeline projects are already approved; their paperwork has been completed but the work on it has not started yet.

According to the report, for the past 6 years CPEC has generated around 75,000 jobs for Pakistani citizens alone.

Nearly 47,000 people are working right now on various CPEC projects even during the epidemic crisis. Out of these, 40,000 people are Pakistani citizens including labours, engineers and technicians making around 82.5 percent.

The other 7,000 are Chinese which include senior engineers and the Chinese labour force makes 17.5 percent of the total number.

The CPEC offers enormous opportunities to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to flourish. CPEC is greatly supporting small and medium businesses in Pakistan, many transporters are working with the CPEC projects.

Also local people and businesses are providing various materials to the ongoing projects. SME segment is the foundation of Pakistan’s economy and these businesses are learning from CPEC projects which can help their businesses grow and flourish in future.