Peshawar - BAJAUR: A policeman was killed and his brother wounded when unidentified armed men attacked them in Badan area of Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district, officials said on Sunday.

They said a policeman identified as Jehangeer Khan along with his brother Sadiq Khan was on way to home from Badan area when unknown persons opened fire on them with automatic rifles critically injuring them. The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, Khar. However, Jehangeer Khan succumbed to his injuries, while condition of his brother was also stated to be serious.

Police has registered a case and launched an operation to arrest the culprits.