Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari retweeted a post of his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari while reacting on the indictment of their father Asif Ali Zardari that stated, “Bogus charges framed on President Asif Ali Zardari without his lawyer present (in SC today which takes precedence).”

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in that tweet said, “Media tipped over weekend already. Verdict given without any option of hiring lawyer. Deprived of constitutional right to legal counsel. All charges denied but why the rush.”

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in another tweet said, “When he is already on the Exit Control List (since Selections 2018), already did 6 months in jail and more than 1 year after his arrest courts are scrambling to frame an actual charge. Will fight all. Nothing to hide. Persecuted for democracy and 18th Amendment. Going nowhere.”

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in a tweet said, “Charges framed against my father today without his legal counsel present in court. He has spent 6 months in jail already and has been on ECL for 2 years now. Injustice prevails as judge rushed through indictment, trampling on his Constitutional and legal rights.”