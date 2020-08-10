Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to torrential rains and flood torrents in Balochistan and Sindh. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the bereaved persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured. CM remarked that Punjab was standing by its affected brothers and sisters in this hour of distress. He underscored that the Punjab government was ready to extend all possible cooperation to the affectees of Balochistan and Sindh and we are ready to lend helping hand to them. Buzdar maintained that our joys and sorrows are common and assured that we will not desert our affected brothers and sisters.