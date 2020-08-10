Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday commended that Dr Ruth Pfau elevated the stature of humanity by rendering selfless service irrespective of their complexion or creed. He further complimented that Dr Ruth Pfau without any doubt was a role model for those persons who are linked with the medical profession. CM paid rich tributes to Dr Ruth and remarked that she had devoted her life to serve the distressed and agony-prone humanity. He added that she had set up an exemplary precedent by looking after and nursing ailing patients day and night. CM on the eve of the 3rd anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau paid rich compliments to her excellent services rendered to eradicate leprosy and TB. He commended that the credit to eradicate leprosy from Pakistan went to the untiring efforts and endeavours of Dr Ruth Pfau. CM praised that she was not only an enviable and worth emulating personality and her exemplary services rendered for Pakistan and for the whole world are highly appreciable. Buzdar remarked that he is himself highly impressed from her brimming spirit to serve the sick humanity. CM appreciably remarked that everlasting services of Dr Ruth Pfau will be remembered for all times to come.