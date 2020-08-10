Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a stern notice of the regretful incident of shooting of a song in Masjid Wazir Khan.

He has sought a report from Provincial Auqaf Minister and Secretary Auqaf in this regard. Usman Buzdar directed that a comprehensive investigation should be undertaken about the incident and those responsible should be ascertained.

He further directed that whosoever was found responsible for this tragic incident should be proceeded against according to law.

He remarked that such an incident cannot be tolerated under any circumstance.

The CM maintained that a mosque is the holiest place and no one can be allowed to trample over its sanctity.

CM asserted that whosoever was found responsible will not go scot-free.

CM pledged that he would not let the sanctity of the mosque to be damaged under any circumstances.

PML-Q leaders demand strict punishment for violations of Mosque’s sanctity

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi have strongly condemned the remorseful incident of dance and singing in Masjid Wazir Khan.

“It is a matter of great regret that the sanctity of the mosque has been violated in this manner in Islamic Republic of Pakistan and so far neither those responsible for this have been pinpointed nor anyone has been arrested”, the Chaudhrys said in a joint statement.

The PML leaders asked if this country had been established for dances and songs to be performed in the mosques.

“Those who have committed this sin openly and those who permitted this have not been nabbed and put into the jail so far”, they lamented.

They said that this dare deviling dance and song in mosques was an open violation of the Shariat. They emphatically said that those responsible for this tragedy should be arrested forthwith, tried and given exemplary punishment so that in future nobody dares to commit such condemnable acts.