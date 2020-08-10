Share:

Khanewal - Federal Minister for Food Security Pir Syed Fakhar Imam Shah has said that the country is on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner office here yesterday, Syed Fakhar Imam said, “The prime minister is paying special attention to development of backward and remote districts. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. We cannot achieve goals of economic growth without paying special attention to this sector.” He said, “Ongoing development projects in Khanewal district should be completed within stipulated time with the guarantee of quality of materials.” The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, DPO Muhammad Ali Wasim, Syed Abid Imam Shah and heads of federal and provincial departments. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister on the pace of work on development projects, situation of coronavirus and other issues including demand and supply of Otao sugar.