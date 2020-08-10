Share:

National Command Operation Center on Monday has discussed guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Muharram in the wake of preventing coronavirus spread across the country.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Asad Umar said that violating SOPs may increase coronavirus cases.

Government policy of smart lockdown against coronavirus pandemic has remained successful, he added.

Earlier, Asad Umar said the government, from day one, adopted the strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the objective to save lives of people from, both coronavirus pandemic and hunger and it remained successful.

The minister said the threat of coronavirus is still there and if standard operating procedures are not followed, virus can start spreading again.