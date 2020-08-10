Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday said the official kick-off of the door-to-door Ehsaas survey in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took place at Malakand and Karak yesterday to gather socio-economic household data, a critical imperative post COVID 19.

In her tweets, she said a new survey model has been adopted in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Since Ehsaas Survey is end-to-end digital, training is critical. Yesterday, the week-long training of master trainers ended in Malakand. She said, “I was delighted to join them in Government High School No.1 Thana and wish to thank the District Administration and the provincial government for their help”. The master trainers will now train 1,000 supervisors and enumerators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for conducting the survey across the province.