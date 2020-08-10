Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamaat e Islami (JI) Chief Senator Siraj ul Haq has said that both the government and opposition were on the same page when it came to the IMF agenda. While addressing the traders convention here in Islamabad, Siraj ul haq stated that the two major opposition parties including PPP and PML-N by backing government on IMF bills proved that they were with the government. He stated that the incumbent government had made many tall claims; adding that they wanted nothing from the government but to bring value of rupee back to its old status. He maintained that traders of Pakistan have also worked for the country; adding that they must be given relief as they pay taxes regularly. He further said that the traders’ community should join hands with JI for bringing change in the system; adding that the traders’ community must be united to get rid of such crisis.