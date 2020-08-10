Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cracks in the opposition ranks are likely to push Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to not take part in All Parties Conference (APC). JUI-F has also been in consensus to take the solo route on launching protests against the incumbent government. While talking to The Nation a close aide of Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the non-serious attitude of major opposition parties, including PPP and PML-N, have pushed them to separate their ways from the APC and so called joint opposition. The source further stated that both these parties had sided with the government in Parliament house on many different legislations, despite the commitment that they will never back government. The source further revealed that they were all set to call a meeting of Rehbar Committee but the uncertainty among the opposition ranks and non-serious approach of major opposition parties delayed meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Fazl Rehman since the Azadi March has been blaming these two parties for backing the government instead of the opposition benches.

Maulana is of view that Imran Khan’s government was backed and strengthened by the PPP and PML-N within the Parliament.

Earlier Jamaat e Islami had also decided not to take part in the opposition’s APC as they were going to launch their own protest against the government.