KARACHI - In order to facilitate the customers due to ongoing monsoon rains and thunderstorms K-Electric has extended the deadline for payments of electricity bills.

This extension is applicable on bills with due dates falling between 06th August to 07th August, both days included. These bills can now be paid latest by the new date of 10th August. All banks have been informed to accept bill payments without any late payment surcharge. In case of any problem at time of utility bill payment consumers can register their complaints by calling at 118.