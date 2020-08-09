Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Sunday greeted British-Pakistani businessman and philanthropist Aamer Sarfraz on his appointment as a lifetime member of the House of Lords. The minister termed his appointment as a good sign for enhancing the diplomatic, economic and trade ties between the United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan, said a message issued here. Earlier, Queen Elizabeth appointed British-Pakistani businessman Aamer Sarfraz as a member of the House of Lords on the advice of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He said that Aamer Sarfraz also played his due role for building the bright image of Pakistan in the international community. Meanwhile in his message, former Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also hailed the appointment of a new lifetime member of House of Lord Aamer Sarfraz. He hoped that Aamer Sarfraz would play its due role and make an effort for improving the relations between the United Kingdom and Pakistan in every sphere. In their message, leadership of other political parties also hailed the appointment of Aamer Sarfraz.