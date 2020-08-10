Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved the petition against appointments of advisers and special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan for hearing.

Accepting the petition for the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan has sent notices to all advisers.

The court has inquired about qualifications and appointment procedure of the aides along with their asset details and services for the country. The LHC CJ remarked that it is unfortunate that people fill their briefcases and leave.

It may be noted that, last month, two Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza and Tania Airdus had resigned from their posts over dual nationality issue.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had released a written order that stated there was no restriction of appointing persons having dual nationality as special assistants to the prime minister (SAPM's).

The ruling was issued by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a plea filed against the appointment of SAPM's and sought their disqualification for having dual nationality.