ISLAMABAD - Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a playlist from the first season of her latest eponymous Spotify podcast “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” and there’s lots of Black girl magic.

The inaugural “Michelle Obama Playlist” features 41 songs highlighted in or inspired by the podcast, including Mereba’s “Black Truck,” Ari Lennox’s “Night Drive,” Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” Jhené Aiko and H.E.R.’s “B.S.,” UMI’s “Down to Earth,” Tierra Whack’s “Pretty Ugly,” Teyana Taylor and Erykah Badu’s “Lowkey,” Chloe x Halle’s “Do It,” and many more. “Excited to share with you a new @Spotify playlist inspired by the first season of my new podcast. It’s filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic,” she said in a press statement. “I hope you’ll give it a listen and follow some of these terrific musicians.” Obama launched the podcast, in partnership with Spotify’s exclusive Higher Ground hub, last Wednesday, July 29. She brought out none other than her husband and former President Barack Obama as the guest for her debut episode, where the couple discussed their relationship and civil service.