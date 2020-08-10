Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday conveyed to Prime Minister Imran Khan party’s grave concern over the arrests of more than 100 of its activists, including women, in a fresh crackdown against the party in the name of a verification process ahead of the Independence Day.

According to sources privy to details, Convener of MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui talked to the prime minister over a fresh crackdown against the party.

On receiving complaint from one of the coalition partners, the prime minister directed the interior minister and the Sindh IGP to look into the matter, the sources said.

Meanwhile, addressing a crowded presser at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad, Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party had shown solidarity with the people of Kashmir on August 5 and was making preparations for the Independence Day to be celebrated on August 14 when suddenly party activists started receiving call-up notices from police stations. “No one took notice of these ‘shameful acts’ against MQM-P, but suddenly when the press briefing was called, PM Imran Khan also approached the party while Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah also contacted with the party over the issue via Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar,” he said.

Kahlid Maqbool said that MQM-P was the only party that had disassociated itself from its leadership out of its love and loyalty with the country. “We took measures for creating harmony among different communities living in the province,” he claimed.

He said categorically that the party’s loyalty with the country was unshakable and there was no space for anti-Pakistan elements within the party.

“We also condemn an open letter issued from London,” he said, and added that the party had to suffer consequences of such acts in the past.

He demanded immediate release of the party activists arrested by the Karachi police.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, Karachi police said that they were verifying the particulars of those who had remained involved in heinous acts and were released on bail.

“We are verifying the credentials of all such people,” the police spokesman said, adding that overall 156 people were summoned for the purpose.

More than 80 people have been allowed to go after their verification while 76 others are still in the process to be verified.

“We are also keeping an eye on their day to day activities,” he said, adding that these measures were aimed at maintaining law and order in the city.