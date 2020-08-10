Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if NAB has summoned Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other government officials, it does not mean that they are guilty.

We have no objection over NAB summoning the government officials, in fact, it is telling evidence that NAB is independent.

He was talking to media officials on Tiger Force Day along with Provincial Minister Forestry Sabtain Khan and Tiger Force volunteers after launching the tree plantation campaign by planting saplings in Jallo Park Lahore.

PTI leaders Malik Asif, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Bhandar, Malik Hammad Awan, Naeem Haidar Butt were present among others on this occasion. Governor Sarwar said that the opposition has always accused that NAB is arresting people from the opposition on the directives of government but now NAB has summoned Sardar Usman Buzdar which is a poof that NAB is independent and it is working transparently. We have no objection if NAB is summoning government officials for inquiry.

We have cooperated with NAB earlier and we will continue to do so. Governor Punjab said that one is considered innocent until proven guilty. Our Provincial Ministers Sabtain Khan and Abdul Aleem Khan have already faced NAB proceedings and they were granted bails by courts because they were not found guilty.

As far as the cases against the opposition are concerned, they have been filed prior to our government and we have nothing to do with them.

Responding to a question about Pak-Saudi relations, Governor Punjab said that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult time and the people of both countries share cordial relationship. Jeopardizing relations with Saudi Arabia is out of question. He said that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is responsible for his remarks about Saudia.

Governor Punjab said that I am on good terms with Chaudhry brothers of PMLQ. As allies, they stand by the incumbent government. The matter of leaked video is old and such matters are often discussed in political gatherings. Responding to a question about Tahafuz e Islam Bill, he said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully aware of this bill.

He said that the Punjab government has decided that no final decision will be taken about this bill without taking aboard religious scholars from all schools of thought. Sarwar said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are materialising the dream of clean and green Pakistan. Forestry Department of Punjab has already planted 5 crore trees and thousands of trees are being planted on the Tiger Force Day. People from all walks of life should participate in the tree plantation campaign, he said.

Provincial Minister Forestry, Sabtain Khan said that today on the Tiger Force Day the Forestry Department has launched the tree plantation campaign. We will meet the target of planting 8 crore 50 lac trees in Punjab by November 2020, he said.