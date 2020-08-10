Share:

ISLAMABAD - The number of coronavirus cases seems to be on the decline as, during the last 24 hours, only 8 new deaths were reported.

According to fresh statistics, with the 634 new virus cases confirmed during the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 cases has surged to 284,121 while with 8 new deaths, the nation-wide death toll has reached 6,082.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has confirmed that 634 persons have been tested positive for virusduring the last 24 hours and 8 more people have lost their life to COVID-19 in the country.

According to the NCOC Sunday, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of infections with 123,546 cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. So far 123,460 virus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 94,360 in Punjab, 34,635 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 11,884 in Balochistan, 15,241 in Islamabad, 2,321 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,134 in Azad Kashmir.

As far the death toll is concerned, the overall 6,082 deaths have been reported in the country as Sindh crossed the death toll in Punjab. Around 2,262 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in the province, 2,169 in Punjab, 1,230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137 in Balochistan, 171 in Islamabad, 55 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 58 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 2,127,699 coronavirus tests and 23,390 during the last 24 hours only.