Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that more than 1.2 billion saplings would be planted across the province by 2023.

Mahmood Khan expressed these views while formally launching tree plantation drives at Regi Lalma Town and Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar. He said, “We are striving to make the province green in line with the Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister Irman khan.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Tiger Force Tree Plantation Drive at Regi Lalma Town Peshawar, the Chief Minister lauded the sentiments of the people who participated in the drive, particularly enthusiasm of the Tiger Force, and said tree plantation was not a new initiative for the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its people as more than 1.2 billion trees had already been planted in the province during last five years which had been acknowledged all over the world. Under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project at national level, more than 1.2 billion additional saplings would also be planted in the province during the current five years. Mahmood Khan said that planting was in full swing in the province, however participation of the Tiger Force in the drive was highly admirable and we would take full advantage of the potential of this force not only in plantation but in other projects initiated for the wellbeing of the people.

On the Tiger Force Day, tree plantation drives have been held at 853 sites of the province under which 1 million saplings only in Peshawar division whereas more than 2.5 million saplings have been planted in the rest of province. Members of the provincial cabinet, senators and MPAs led plantation drives in their constituencies.

Earlier, briefing the Chief Minister about the Tree Planting Drive, the Airport Manager Ubaid-ur-Rehman Abbassi said in the light of Prime Minister’s directive, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had initiated Green Pakistan Plantation Drive under which saplings were being planted at airports. Green belt project at Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar would be completed within a month whereas plantation drive during the current season would continue at Saidu Sharif Airport, Bannu Airport, Parachinar Airport and D.I.Khan Airport under which 3000 trees would be planted. Provincial Ministers Ishtiaq Urmar, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, MPA Pir Fida, Secretary Forest, Commissioner Peshawar, officials of local government department, PDA and other relevant departments, Tiger Force and large number of people attended the ceremony.