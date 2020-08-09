Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $1302.730 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2019-20. This shows growth of 18.56 per cent when compared to $1098.794 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the computer services grew by 20.91 per cent as it surged from $825.900 million last year to $998.630 million during July-May (2019-20). Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 14.75 per cent, from $327.726 million to $376.074 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 7.77 per cent, from $265.354 million to $285.976 million. The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 17.43 from, $2.324 million to $1.919 million whereas the exports of other computer services rose by 47.90 per cent from $ 225.289 million to $333.205 million. In addition the export of repair and maintenance services however witness decline of 72.04 per cent from $5.207 million to $1.456 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 55.56 per cent by going up from $1.440 million to $2.240 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 101.66 per cent, from $0.602 million to $1.214 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 22.43 per cent, from $0.838 million to $1.026 million. The export of telecommunication services also witness increase of 11.20 per cent as these went up from $271.454 million to 301.860 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.