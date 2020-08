Share:

ISLAMABAD- In connection with Independence Day celebrations, Pakistan Academy of Letters will hold grand programmes titled “Pakistan Movement and Kashmiri Literature” and “Independence and Our Myth” on August 14. The programmes were aimed to highlight the struggles for separate homeland of our leaders especially dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam. ccording to an official, intellectuals and writers will participate in programmes including Dr Anwar Ahmed, Hammid Shahid and Mubeen Mirza. He said that different articles will be presented including Allama Iqbal and Pakistan Movement, Two Nation Theory, role of Kashmiri writers in Pakistan Movement and effects of Iqbal’s poetry on Kashmiri writers.