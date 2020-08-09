Share:

“There are still ancient symbols alive”

-Joy Harjo

Image: Wikipedia

Chichen Itza was a Mayan city on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. New discoveries are still being unearthed in the area, providing even more insight into the culture and accomplishments of the Mayan people, who ruled much of present-day Mexico and Central America prior to the arrival of European colonists. Chichen Itza is considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

No one accurately knows when Chichen Itza was built. Some accounts place the establishment of the city in the early 400s A.D., while others suggest construction started a few years later, in the middle part of the fifth century. Chichen Itza even had its own “suburbs,” with smaller homes occupying the outskirts of the city.

A sacred well is located there, believed to have been the site of human sacrifice. Researchers found that the human remains had bone marks and other wounds indicating that they were killed before being thrown into the cenote. Many attribute the fall of the city to Christopher Columbus, but there is evidence that it was looted. Many also feel that a newer community was built, and Chichen Itza was abandoned.