ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to set up five model Panahgahs (shelter homes) in Islamabad in the light of the proposed organizational structure. Chairing a review meeting regarding improvement in standard of Panahgahs in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said the model Panagahs should be replicated in the provinces. He asked the authorities to train the staff working at Panahgahs to improve its standard. The Prime Minister directed for ensuring effective coordination between the federation and the provinces under an integrated strategy for sustainable and quality facilities at Panahgahs. Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar presented the proposed organizational structure to make the management of shelters more organized and sustainable. Usman Dar apprised the prime minister of the visits to Panagahs by the Tiger Force volunteers and condition of facilities there. Focal Person on Panagah Naseemur Rehman, Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal, Aun Abbas Buppi, and senior officers attended the meeting.