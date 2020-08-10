Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the United Nations to play its rightful role in addressing the grave situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure that Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination as promised under UN Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed these views during a meeting with the United Nations General Assembly President-elect Volkan Bozkir who called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian illegally occupied Kashmir since 5 August last year, as well as the ongoing gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people and the attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier extended warm felicitations to Bozkir on his election as president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, Volkan Bozkir while addressing a news conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad has said regional security should be maintained through political and diplomatic means.

Extending condolences to Pakistan over the loss of lives it faced due to Covid-19, Volkan Bozkir said Pakistan has been a good example for the world to deal with the pandemic through its policies. He said Pakistan has done better than other countries in fight against corona virus.

It must be noted that Volkan Bozkir is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.