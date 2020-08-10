Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of Federal Cabinet on Tuesday wherein the country’s political, economical situation will be overviewed and Federal Cabinet’s 13 points agenda will be considered.

In the meeting, Chairman CDA will brief regarding the operation against the encroachments on Margalla Road. The Cabinet had directed to demolish the existing encroachments on the Margalla Road.

IG will brief on the measures taken against the land mafia in the suburbs of Islamabad, the Cabinet will take decision on extension of the pilot’s license suspension. Briefing will be given regarding outsourcing Pakistan’s bigger airports.

The reorganization of Exports Development Fund’s Board of Administrators is included in the agenda, besides that decision will be taken to give exemption to the people involved in the forth schedule.

Interior Ministry will brief regarding the people included in the forth schedule of all the four provinces. The Cabinet will approve the second extension on the contract of Chairman NRIC and the appointment of Pak Arab Refinery Limited’s CEO is also included in the agenda.

The endorsement of Cabinet Committee for Energy’s decisions of July 30 is included in the agenda, whereas the Cabinet will also endorse the ACC’s decisions of July 28.