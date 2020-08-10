Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Sunday criticised opposition parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for not having any strong strategy or public agenda to serve the masses. Talking to a private news channel, senior leader said both the parties have lost their credibility in the eyes of people because of having record corruption cases. He said the corrupt leaders of both the parties were creating hue and cry to run away of the accountability process and trying to put pressure on the government to stop the ongoing accountability against their leaders. He said these self proclaimed kings went abroad and remained busy in buying palaces and made properties. On the contrary, the people of Pakistan had immense love and affection for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sadaqat Ali said that the wrong policies of previous governments of PPP and PML-N had ruined all profit making institutions.

“The destruction of profit making institutions means the disintegration of the state. This is the Sharif agenda which nation must counter,” he added.

“We are committed to strengthen the institutions of this country and we have to prevent money laundering from the country,” he said.

He said when the PTI came into power, it inherited economic challenges. However, it was making all-out efforts to improve the national economy.