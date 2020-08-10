Share:

OKARA - Punjab Minister for Wild Life and Fisheries Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has said police reforms will bring about a positive change in service delivery.

He said that reforms in the police department would provide better service opportunities to the masses.

Samsam Bukhari said that the measure taken by the government, including setting up front desks, Pukaar-15, establishment of model police stations and conducting open courts by the police, were the steps which would bring about revolutionary changes in the police performance.

Meanwhile, Syed Samsam Bukhari planted a sapling in connection with clean & green Pakistan campaign.